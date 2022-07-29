 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.64 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.64 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 938.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.11 crore in June 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 112.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.86 crore in June 2022 up 11.4% from Rs. 192.88 crore in June 2021.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in June 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 803.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 9.56% over the last 12 months.

Sundram Fasteners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,239.64 1,146.44 938.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,239.64 1,146.44 938.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 578.70 554.59 409.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.53 -24.94 -31.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.20 77.72 76.66
Depreciation 38.76 38.92 37.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 379.99 371.62 301.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.52 128.53 145.76
Other Income 6.58 10.88 9.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.10 139.41 155.30
Interest 5.01 3.92 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.09 135.49 151.13
Exceptional Items -- -30.00 --
P/L Before Tax 171.09 105.49 151.13
Tax 40.98 34.08 38.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.11 71.41 112.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.11 71.41 112.55
Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 3.40 5.36
Diluted EPS 6.19 3.40 5.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 3.40 5.36
Diluted EPS 6.19 3.40 5.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:56 pm
