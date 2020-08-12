Sundram Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore, down 70.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore in June 2020 down 70.73% from Rs. 945.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2020 down 125.22% from Rs. 93.11 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2020 down 92.65% from Rs. 176.85 crore in June 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 423.00 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.