Sundram Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore, down 70.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:
Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore in June 2020 down 70.73% from Rs. 945.35 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2020 down 125.22% from Rs. 93.11 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2020 down 92.65% from Rs. 176.85 crore in June 2019.
Sundram shares closed at 423.00 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.
|Sundram Fasteners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|267.88
|701.56
|905.58
|Other Operating Income
|8.85
|18.04
|39.77
|Total Income From Operations
|276.73
|719.60
|945.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.15
|296.44
|403.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.15
|0.27
|-23.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.20
|61.80
|88.10
|Depreciation
|36.48
|35.75
|32.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.88
|243.33
|301.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.13
|82.01
|143.06
|Other Income
|7.64
|3.57
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.49
|85.58
|144.15
|Interest
|7.91
|11.06
|9.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.40
|74.52
|134.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11.30
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.40
|63.22
|134.55
|Tax
|-7.92
|16.42
|41.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.48
|46.80
|93.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.48
|46.80
|93.11
|Equity Share Capital
|21.01
|21.01
|21.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|2.23
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|2.23
|4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|2.23
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|2.23
|4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
