Sundram Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 945.35 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 945.35 crore in June 2019 down 2.64% from Rs. 970.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.11 crore in June 2019 down 12.31% from Rs. 106.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.85 crore in June 2019 down 7.84% from Rs. 191.90 crore in June 2018.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.05 in June 2018.

Sundram shares closed at 422.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.75% returns over the last 6 months and -34.32% over the last 12 months.