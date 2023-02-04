 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore in December 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 1,024.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.7% from Rs. 103.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.54% from Rs. 180.02 crore in December 2021.

Sundram Fasteners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,226.87 1,218.19 1,024.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,226.87 1,218.19 1,024.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 580.24 582.17 454.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.12 -38.92 -2.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.58 83.01 79.24
Depreciation 39.88 39.43 38.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 386.28 406.37 316.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.01 146.13 137.74
Other Income 9.31 7.66 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.32 153.79 141.71
Interest 6.27 4.33 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.05 149.46 138.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.05 149.46 138.48
Tax 35.92 37.71 35.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.13 111.75 103.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.13 111.75 103.34
Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 5.32 4.91
Diluted EPS 5.05 5.32 4.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 5.32 4.91
Diluted EPS 5.05 5.32 4.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
