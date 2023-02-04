Sundram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore in December 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 1,024.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.7% from Rs. 103.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.54% from Rs. 180.02 crore in December 2021.