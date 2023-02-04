English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,226.87 crore in December 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 1,024.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.7% from Rs. 103.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.54% from Rs. 180.02 crore in December 2021.

    Sundram Fasteners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,226.871,218.191,024.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,226.871,218.191,024.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials580.24582.17454.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.12-38.92-2.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.5883.0179.24
    Depreciation39.8839.4338.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses386.28406.37316.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.01146.13137.74
    Other Income9.317.663.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.32153.79141.71
    Interest6.274.333.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.05149.46138.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.05149.46138.48
    Tax35.9237.7135.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.13111.75103.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.13111.75103.34
    Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.055.324.91
    Diluted EPS5.055.324.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.055.324.91
    Diluted EPS5.055.324.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited