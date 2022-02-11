Sundram Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,024.25 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,024.25 crore in December 2021 up 8.71% from Rs. 942.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.34 crore in December 2021 down 16.82% from Rs. 124.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.02 crore in December 2021 down 12.55% from Rs. 205.85 crore in December 2020.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2020.

Sundram shares closed at 847.35 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.41% over the last 12 months.