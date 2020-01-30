Sundram Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 692.80 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 692.80 crore in December 2019 down 32.18% from Rs. 1,021.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.06 crore in December 2019 down 7.3% from Rs. 111.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.54 crore in December 2019 down 35.99% from Rs. 194.57 crore in December 2018.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.29 in December 2018.

Sundram shares closed at 516.50 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.55% over the last 12 months.