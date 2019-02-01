Sundram Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.46 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.46 crore in December 2018 up 20.44% from Rs. 848.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.18 crore in December 2018 up 21.3% from Rs. 91.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.57 crore in December 2018 up 28.54% from Rs. 151.37 crore in December 2017.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.36 in December 2017.

Sundram shares closed at 527.90 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.