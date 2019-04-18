Sundram Fasteners Q4 PAT seen up 23.9% YoY to Rs. 118 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Sundram Fasteners to report net profit at Rs. 118 crore up 23.9% year-on-year (up 6.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,088.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 102.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 45.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.