172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sundram-fasteners-ltd-consolidated-april-june-net-loss-at-rs-25-43-crore-5691121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sundram Fasteners consolidated April-June net loss at Rs 25.43 crore

The city-based company had registered consolidated profits of Rs 96.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Wednesday said it has recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.43 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 following the unprecedented challenges bought by the COVID-19 pandemic during the period.

The city-based company had registered consolidated profits of Rs 96.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 consolidated profits was Rs 326.53 crore.

Close

In a statement, the company said that based on the central and state government directives,it gradually resumed operations across all plant locations in May.

related news

During the quarter under review, the company witnessed truncated operations in May and June 2020, it said.

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 381.80 crore as against Rs 1,185.24 crore registered a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 consolidated total income was Rs 3,751.32 crore.

Of the total revenue from operations, sales from exports for the quarter under review was at Rs 135.02 crore as against Rs 348.28 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd recorded positive earnings before depreciation and taxes despite challenging market conditions due to stringent cost control measures, the statement said.

On a consolidated basis, the earnings before depreciation and taxes for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 was Rs 12.35 crore against Rs 182.87 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal,the statement added.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sundram Fasteners

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.