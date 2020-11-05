Sundram Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 889.33 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.33 crore in September 2020 up 0.02% from Rs. 889.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.42 crore in September 2020 up 45.11% from Rs. 70.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.27 crore in September 2020 up 18.77% from Rs. 156.83 crore in September 2019.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 440.85 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.43% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.