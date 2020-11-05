172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sundram-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-889-33-crore-up-0-02-y-o-y-6072161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundram Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 889.33 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 889.33 crore in September 2020 up 0.02% from Rs. 889.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.42 crore in September 2020 up 45.11% from Rs. 70.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.27 crore in September 2020 up 18.77% from Rs. 156.83 crore in September 2019.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 440.85 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.43% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.

Sundram Fasteners
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations863.51362.76861.11
Other Operating Income25.8210.4128.07
Total Income From Operations889.33373.17889.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials351.86117.59314.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.3937.8063.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost88.6784.25105.08
Depreciation44.8844.3040.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses280.63118.39255.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.68-29.16110.04
Other Income7.718.635.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.39-20.53115.92
Interest2.6011.4217.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.79-31.9598.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax138.79-31.9598.92
Tax35.15-6.5227.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.64-25.4371.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.64-25.4371.33
Minority Interest-1.22-1.27-0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.42-26.7070.58
Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.87-1.273.36
Diluted EPS4.87-1.273.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.87-1.273.36
Diluted EPS4.87-1.273.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sundram #Sundram Fasteners

