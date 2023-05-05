Sundram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.95 crore, up 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.95 crore in March 2023 up 8.07% from Rs. 1,339.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.36 crore in March 2023 up 18.61% from Rs. 106.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2023 up 14.33% from Rs. 201.59 crore in March 2022.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2022.

Sundram shares closed at 1,044.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 33.50% over the last 12 months.