Sundram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.84 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.84 crore in March 2022 up 5.24% from Rs. 1,273.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.53 crore in March 2022 down 24.33% from Rs. 140.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.59 crore in March 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 241.04 crore in March 2021.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in March 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 833.60 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Sundram Fasteners
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,339.84 1,207.53 1,241.47
Other Operating Income -- -- 31.63
Total Income From Operations 1,339.84 1,207.53 1,273.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 615.64 534.51 541.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.06 -20.92 -26.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.32 125.62 123.52
Depreciation 49.52 47.39 45.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 419.40 377.34 397.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.02 143.59 191.62
Other Income 10.05 10.40 4.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.07 153.99 195.88
Interest 8.21 6.93 6.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.86 147.06 188.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.86 147.06 188.94
Tax 36.43 37.06 48.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.43 110.00 140.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.43 110.00 140.80
Minority Interest -0.90 -1.93 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.53 108.07 140.78
Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 5.15 6.71
Diluted EPS 5.07 5.15 6.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 5.15 6.71
Diluted EPS 5.07 5.15 6.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:55 am
