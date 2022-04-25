Sundram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.84 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.84 crore in March 2022 up 5.24% from Rs. 1,273.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.53 crore in March 2022 down 24.33% from Rs. 140.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.59 crore in March 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 241.04 crore in March 2021.

Sundram EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in March 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 833.60 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)