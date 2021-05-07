Sundram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.10 crore, up 53.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.10 crore in March 2021 up 53.22% from Rs. 830.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.78 crore in March 2021 up 157.98% from Rs. 54.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.04 crore in March 2021 up 88.28% from Rs. 128.02 crore in March 2020.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2020.

Sundram shares closed at 731.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.29% returns over the last 6 months and 138.87% over the last 12 months.