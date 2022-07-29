 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundram Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.12 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,410.12 crore in June 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 1,112.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.02 crore in June 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 119.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.11 crore in June 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 217.58 crore in June 2021.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.69 in June 2021.

Sundram shares closed at 803.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Sundram Fasteners
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,410.12 1,339.84 1,112.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,410.12 1,339.84 1,112.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 638.13 615.64 479.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.96 -8.06 -45.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.59 121.32 118.30
Depreciation 48.63 49.52 46.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 429.83 419.40 359.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.90 142.02 153.84
Other Income 11.58 10.05 17.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.48 152.07 170.97
Interest 8.91 8.21 7.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.57 143.86 163.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.57 143.86 163.22
Tax 41.54 36.43 42.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 138.03 107.43 120.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.03 107.43 120.49
Minority Interest -2.01 -0.90 -0.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.02 106.53 119.64
Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 5.07 5.69
Diluted EPS 6.47 5.07 5.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 5.07 5.69
Diluted EPS 6.47 5.07 5.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 29, 2022
