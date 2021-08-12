Sundram Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.43 crore, up 198.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.43 crore in June 2021 up 198.1% from Rs. 373.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.64 crore in June 2021 up 548.09% from Rs. 26.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.58 crore in June 2021 up 815.36% from Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2020.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2020.

Sundram shares closed at 739.45 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.81% returns over the last 6 months and 67.68% over the last 12 months.