Sundram Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 373.17 crore, down 68.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.17 crore in June 2020 down 68.39% from Rs. 1,180.64 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.70 crore in June 2020 down 127.95% from Rs. 95.52 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2020 down 87.94% from Rs. 197.03 crore in June 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 423.00 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.