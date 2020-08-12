Sundram Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 373.17 crore, down 68.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:
Net Sales at Rs 373.17 crore in June 2020 down 68.39% from Rs. 1,180.64 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.70 crore in June 2020 down 127.95% from Rs. 95.52 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2020 down 87.94% from Rs. 197.03 crore in June 2019.
Sundram shares closed at 423.00 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 2.16% over the last 12 months.
|Sundram Fasteners
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|362.76
|808.47
|1,136.28
|Other Operating Income
|10.41
|22.44
|44.36
|Total Income From Operations
|373.17
|830.91
|1,180.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.59
|342.74
|490.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.80
|-3.82
|-15.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|84.25
|91.62
|136.44
|Depreciation
|44.30
|43.85
|43.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.39
|277.52
|377.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.16
|79.00
|148.81
|Other Income
|8.63
|5.17
|4.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.53
|84.17
|153.41
|Interest
|11.42
|13.94
|14.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.95
|70.23
|139.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.95
|70.23
|139.25
|Tax
|-6.52
|16.84
|42.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.43
|53.39
|96.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.43
|53.39
|96.89
|Minority Interest
|-1.27
|1.18
|-1.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.70
|54.57
|95.52
|Equity Share Capital
|21.01
|21.01
|21.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|2.60
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|2.60
|4.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|2.60
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|2.60
|4.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm