Sundram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,403.03 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:Net Sales at Rs 1,403.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 1,207.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.02 crore in December 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 108.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.32 crore in December 2022 up 7.42% from Rs. 201.38 crore in December 2021.
Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in December 2021. Sundram shares closed at 980.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.53% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.
Sundram Fasteners
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,403.031,401.651,207.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,403.031,401.651,207.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials640.04654.21534.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.65-49.09-20.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost135.97127.94125.62
Depreciation49.8649.3347.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses443.39463.90377.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.42155.36143.59
Other Income20.049.7210.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.46165.08153.99
Interest9.968.096.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.50156.99147.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax156.50156.99147.06
Tax38.4340.2137.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.07116.78110.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.07116.78110.00
Minority Interest-1.05-1.49-1.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates117.02115.29108.07
Equity Share Capital21.0121.0121.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.575.495.15
Diluted EPS5.575.495.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.575.495.15
Diluted EPS5.575.495.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

