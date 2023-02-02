Sundram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,403.03 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:Net Sales at Rs 1,403.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 1,207.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.02 crore in December 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 108.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.32 crore in December 2022 up 7.42% from Rs. 201.38 crore in December 2021.
Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in December 2021.
|Sundram shares closed at 980.55 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.53% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.
|Sundram Fasteners
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,403.03
|1,401.65
|1,207.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,403.03
|1,401.65
|1,207.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|640.04
|654.21
|534.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.65
|-49.09
|-20.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|135.97
|127.94
|125.62
|Depreciation
|49.86
|49.33
|47.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|443.39
|463.90
|377.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.42
|155.36
|143.59
|Other Income
|20.04
|9.72
|10.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.46
|165.08
|153.99
|Interest
|9.96
|8.09
|6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|156.50
|156.99
|147.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|156.50
|156.99
|147.06
|Tax
|38.43
|40.21
|37.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|118.07
|116.78
|110.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|118.07
|116.78
|110.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.05
|-1.49
|-1.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|117.02
|115.29
|108.07
|Equity Share Capital
|21.01
|21.01
|21.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|5.49
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|5.49
|5.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|5.49
|5.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|5.49
|5.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited