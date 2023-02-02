Sundram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,403.03 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,403.03 1,401.65 1,207.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,403.03 1,401.65 1,207.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 640.04 654.21 534.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.65 -49.09 -20.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 135.97 127.94 125.62 Depreciation 49.86 49.33 47.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 443.39 463.90 377.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.42 155.36 143.59 Other Income 20.04 9.72 10.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.46 165.08 153.99 Interest 9.96 8.09 6.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.50 156.99 147.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 156.50 156.99 147.06 Tax 38.43 40.21 37.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.07 116.78 110.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.07 116.78 110.00 Minority Interest -1.05 -1.49 -1.93 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.02 115.29 108.07 Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 5.49 5.15 Diluted EPS 5.57 5.49 5.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 5.49 5.15 Diluted EPS 5.57 5.49 5.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited