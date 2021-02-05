Sundram Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,108.69 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,108.69 crore in December 2020 up 34.8% from Rs. 822.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.68 crore in December 2020 up 36.9% from Rs. 104.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.44 crore in December 2020 up 72.83% from Rs. 139.12 crore in December 2019.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 6.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.96 in December 2019.

Sundram shares closed at 605.15 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.35% returns over the last 6 months and 24.02% over the last 12 months.