Sundram Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 822.50 crore, down 28.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundram Fasteners are:

Net Sales at Rs 822.50 crore in December 2019 down 28.9% from Rs. 1,156.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.22 crore in December 2019 down 10.36% from Rs. 116.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.12 crore in December 2019 down 33.76% from Rs. 210.04 crore in December 2018.

Sundram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Sundram shares closed at 516.50 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.55% over the last 12 months.