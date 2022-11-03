 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in September 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in September 2022 up 100.42% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 105.79% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 90.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.30 45.70 27.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.30 45.70 27.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.18 3.26 3.30
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.30 1.12 1.26
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.40 -- 11.31
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.28 41.19 11.45
Other Income 0.47 0.50 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.74 41.69 11.94
Interest 0.07 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.67 41.67 11.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.67 41.67 11.91
Tax 2.44 5.35 0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.23 36.32 11.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.23 36.32 11.09
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 111.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 1.64 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.00 1.64 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 1.64 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.00 1.64 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
