    Sundaram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in September 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in September 2022 up 100.42% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 105.79% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

    Sundaram shares closed at 90.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.3045.7027.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.3045.7027.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.183.263.30
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.301.121.26
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.40--11.31
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2841.1911.45
    Other Income0.470.500.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7441.6911.94
    Interest0.070.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.6741.6711.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.6741.6711.91
    Tax2.445.350.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.2336.3211.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.2336.3211.09
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.640.53
    Diluted EPS1.001.640.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.640.53
    Diluted EPS1.001.640.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm