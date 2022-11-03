Sundaram Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.30 crore in September 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in September 2022 up 100.42% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2022 up 105.79% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 90.65 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.