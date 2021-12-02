Sundaram Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore, up 181.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.47 crore in September 2021 up 181.13% from Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2021 up 193.45% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2021 up 175.4% from Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2020.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.