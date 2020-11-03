Sundaram Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, down 54.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in September 2020 down 54.22% from Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020 down 70.44% from Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2020 down 69.7% from Rs. 14.49 crore in September 2019.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2019.