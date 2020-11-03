Sundaram Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, down 54.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in September 2020 down 54.22% from Rs. 21.34 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2020 down 70.44% from Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2020 down 69.7% from Rs. 14.49 crore in September 2019.
Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2019.
|Sundaram Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.77
|8.84
|21.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.77
|8.84
|21.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.22
|4.81
|5.45
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|1.25
|1.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|2.59
|13.84
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.46
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.20
|3.05
|14.32
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.16
|3.01
|14.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.16
|3.01
|14.18
|Tax
|0.38
|0.16
|1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.78
|2.85
|12.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.78
|2.85
|12.79
|Equity Share Capital
|75.55
|75.55
|75.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.19
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.19
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.19
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.19
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am