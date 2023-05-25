English
    Sundaram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 36.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.76 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 31.86 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.178.2136.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.178.2136.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.563.083.32
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.471.351.68
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.013.6431.22
    Other Income0.610.660.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.624.3031.71
    Interest0.010.010.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.614.2931.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.614.2931.65
    Tax3.181.510.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.422.7831.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.422.7831.63
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.131.52
    Diluted EPS1.500.131.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.131.52
    Diluted EPS1.500.131.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am