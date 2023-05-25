Sundaram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 36.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.76 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 31.86 crore in March 2022.
Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.
|Sundaram Finance Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.17
|8.21
|36.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.17
|8.21
|36.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|3.08
|3.32
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.47
|1.35
|1.68
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.01
|3.64
|31.22
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.66
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.62
|4.30
|31.71
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.61
|4.29
|31.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.61
|4.29
|31.65
|Tax
|3.18
|1.51
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.42
|2.78
|31.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.42
|2.78
|31.63
|Equity Share Capital
|111.05
|111.05
|111.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|0.13
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|0.13
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.50
|0.13
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.50
|0.13
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited