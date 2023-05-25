Sundaram Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.17 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 36.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.76 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 31.86 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.