 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundaram Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.38 crore, up 155.68% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.38 crore in March 2022 up 155.68% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022 up 324.89% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.86 crore in March 2022 up 215.45% from Rs. 10.10 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 68.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.38 4.28 14.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.38 4.28 14.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.32 3.03 3.18
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.68 0.99 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 1.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.22 0.11 9.43
Other Income 0.49 0.49 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.71 0.59 9.92
Interest 0.06 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.65 0.57 9.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.65 0.57 9.89
Tax 0.01 1.52 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.63 -0.95 7.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.63 -0.95 7.44
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 75.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 -0.05 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.52 -0.05 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 -0.05 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.52 -0.05 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
first published: May 26, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.