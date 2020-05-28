Sundaram Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.16 crore, down 13.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.16 crore in March 2020 down 13.44% from Rs. 41.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.90 crore in March 2020 down 13.88% from Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.86 crore in March 2020 down 16.05% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2019.

Sundaram shares closed at 43.40 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.03% returns over the last 6 months and -53.23% over the last 12 months.