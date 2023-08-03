Sundaram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.20 crore, up 143.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.20 crore in June 2023 up 143.31% from Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.55 crore in June 2023 up 154.85% from Rs. 36.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.59 crore in June 2023 up 150.1% from Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.