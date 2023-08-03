English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.20 crore, up 143.31% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.20 crore in June 2023 up 143.31% from Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.55 crore in June 2023 up 154.85% from Rs. 36.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.59 crore in June 2023 up 150.1% from Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.2040.1745.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.2040.1745.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.302.563.26
    Depreciation0.110.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.811.471.12
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.9836.0141.19
    Other Income0.510.610.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.4836.6241.69
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.4836.6141.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.4836.6141.67
    Tax11.933.185.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.5533.4236.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.5533.4236.32
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.171.501.64
    Diluted EPS4.171.501.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.171.501.64
    Diluted EPS4.171.501.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!