Sundaram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.70 crore, up 357.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.70 crore in June 2022 up 357.08% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.32 crore in June 2022 up 607.52% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2022 up 543.38% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 78.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.22% over the last 12 months.