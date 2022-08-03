 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.70 crore, up 357.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.70 crore in June 2022 up 357.08% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.32 crore in June 2022 up 607.52% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.82 crore in June 2022 up 543.38% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 78.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.22% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.70 36.38 10.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.70 36.38 10.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.32 3.21
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.12 1.68 0.80
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.19 31.22 5.83
Other Income 0.50 0.49 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.69 31.71 6.33
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.67 31.65 6.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.67 31.65 6.30
Tax 5.35 0.01 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.32 31.63 5.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.32 31.63 5.13
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 111.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.52 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.52 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.52 0.25
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.52 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
