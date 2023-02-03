 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundaram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 91.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 91.87% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 up 393.4% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 up 490.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.21 34.30 4.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.21 34.30 4.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.08 3.18 3.03
Depreciation 0.13 0.14 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.35 1.30 0.99
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 5.40 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.64 24.28 0.11
Other Income 0.66 0.47 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.30 24.74 0.59
Interest 0.01 0.07 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.29 24.67 0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.29 24.67 0.57
Tax 1.51 2.44 1.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.78 22.23 -0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.78 22.23 -0.95
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 111.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 1.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.13 1.00 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 1.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.13 1.00 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited