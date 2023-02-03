English
    Sundaram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 91.87% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 91.87% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 up 393.4% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 up 490.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.2134.304.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.2134.304.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.083.183.03
    Depreciation0.130.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.351.300.99
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--5.40--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6424.280.11
    Other Income0.660.470.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3024.740.59
    Interest0.010.070.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2924.670.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.2924.670.57
    Tax1.512.441.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.7822.23-0.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.7822.23-0.95
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.131.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.131.00-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.131.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.131.00-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited