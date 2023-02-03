Sundaram Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, up 91.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in December 2022 up 91.87% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2022 up 393.4% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 up 490.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

