Sundaram Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2021 down 11.73% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 down 299.35% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 down 7.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

Sundaram shares closed at 83.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.