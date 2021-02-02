Sundaram Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 75.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in December 2020 down 75.65% from Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 96.01% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 93.78% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2019.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Sundaram shares closed at 72.55 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.86% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.