Sundaram Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore, up 63.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore in September 2022 up 63.43% from Rs. 15.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 44.67% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2022 up 5.29% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.26% over the last 12 months.