Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.08 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.08 crore in March 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 up 210.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022 up 781.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.95 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.50% returns over the last 6 months and 103.45% over the last 12 months.