Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore, down 16.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.32 crore in March 2019 down 16.56% from Rs. 32.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019 up 25.85% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019 down 30.42% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2018.

Sundaram Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.20 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.