Sundaram Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.29 crore, up 62.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.29 crore in June 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 25.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 125.59% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 58.92% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.