    Sundaram Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.29 crore, up 62.92% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.29 crore in June 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 25.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 down 125.59% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 58.92% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Multi Pap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.2941.0125.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.2941.0125.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.1425.8414.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.410.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.826.560.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.622.462.39
    Depreciation0.970.980.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.834.723.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.250.053.81
    Other Income0.052.380.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.312.434.58
    Interest0.930.591.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.381.843.23
    Exceptional Items-1.21-2.96--
    P/L Before Tax-0.83-1.123.23
    Tax---0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.83-1.073.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.83-1.073.23
    Equity Share Capital47.3947.3947.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.020.07
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.020.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.020.07
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.020.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sundaram Multi #Sundaram Multi Pap
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

