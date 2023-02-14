Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore in December 2022 up 22.81% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 84.41% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.