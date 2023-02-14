 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore in December 2022 up 22.81% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 84.41% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Multi Pap
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.02 25.38 17.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.02 25.38 17.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.15 19.02 9.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.29 0.34 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.52 -4.31 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.77 2.28 2.33
Depreciation 0.97 0.97 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.43 4.52 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 2.56 2.48
Other Income 0.72 0.46 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 3.01 3.09
Interest 1.14 1.02 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.48 2.00 1.73
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.17
P/L Before Tax -1.48 2.00 1.56
Tax 0.08 -- -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.56 2.00 1.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.56 2.00 1.62
Equity Share Capital 47.39 47.39 47.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited