Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore in December 2022 up 22.81% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 84.41% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.
Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.80 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -30.00% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.02
|25.38
|17.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.02
|25.38
|17.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.15
|19.02
|9.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.34
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.52
|-4.31
|0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.28
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.97
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.43
|4.52
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|2.56
|2.48
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.46
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|3.01
|3.09
|Interest
|1.14
|1.02
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|2.00
|1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|2.00
|1.56
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.56
|2.00
|1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.56
|2.00
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|47.39
|47.39
|47.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
