    Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.02 crore in December 2022 up 22.81% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 down 196.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 84.41% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.80 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -30.00% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Multi Pap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.0225.3817.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.0225.3817.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1519.029.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.340.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.52-4.310.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.282.33
    Depreciation0.970.970.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.434.521.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.062.562.48
    Other Income0.720.460.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.343.013.09
    Interest1.141.021.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.482.001.73
    Exceptional Items-----0.17
    P/L Before Tax-1.482.001.56
    Tax0.08---0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.562.001.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.562.001.62
    Equity Share Capital47.3947.3947.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.030.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.030.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sundaram Multi #Sundaram Multi Pap
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am