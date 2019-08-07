Sundaram Finance's June quarter standalone net profit up 11.9%

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance has recorded a 11.9 per cent rise in its standalone net profits for the April-June 2019 quarter at Rs 157.52 crore.

The city-based company had registered standalone net profits at Rs 140.72 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31,2019 standalone net profits were at Rs 1,126.30 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis during the quarter under review went up to Rs 946.12 crore from Rs 854.49 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 standalone total income was at Rs 3,418.16 crore.

Disbursements during the quarter went up to by 7.8 per cent to Rs 4,414 crore from Rs 4,096 crore registered same period last fiscal.

Assets under management as on June 30, 2019 grew by 15.6 per cent to Rs 29,977 crore as compared to Rs 25,930 crore registered as on June 30, 2018.