Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sundaram Finance's June quarter standalone net profit up 11.9%

The city-based company had registered standalone net profits at Rs 140.72 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance has recorded a 11.9 per cent rise in its standalone net profits for the April-June 2019 quarter at Rs 157.52 crore.

For the year ending March 31,2019 standalone net profits were at Rs 1,126.30 crore.

Close

Total income on a standalone basis during the quarter under review went up to Rs 946.12 crore from Rs 854.49 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 standalone total income was at Rs 3,418.16 crore.

Disbursements during the quarter went up to by 7.8 per cent to Rs 4,414 crore from Rs 4,096 crore registered same period last fiscal.

Assets under management as on June 30, 2019 grew by 15.6 per cent to Rs 29,977 crore as compared to Rs 25,930 crore registered as on June 30, 2018.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,479.15 apiece, up by 1.59 per cent over the previous close in BSE..

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Results #Sundaram Finance

