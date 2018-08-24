Sundaram Finance Q1 net profit surges 26% to Rs 141 crore

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance today reported 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 140.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 111.74 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

The results are as per new Indian Accounting Standards, it said in a release. Disbursements in June quarter this fiscal grew by 19 percent to Rs 4,062 crore from Rs 3,420 crore in year-ago period.

The company's assets under management (AUM) were up by 21 percent to Rs 25,740 crore compared to Rs 21,360 crore as on June 30, 2017.

Shares of the company closed 1.34 percent down at Rs 1,476.20 apiece on BSE.