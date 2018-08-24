Sundaram Finance Q1 net profit surges 26% to Rs 141 crore

The results are as per new Indian Accounting Standards, it said in a release.
Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance today reported 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 140.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 111.74 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.
The results are as per new Indian Accounting Standards, it said in a release. Disbursements in June quarter this fiscal grew by 19 percent to Rs 4,062 crore from Rs 3,420 crore in year-ago period.
The company's assets under management (AUM) were up by 21 percent to Rs 25,740 crore compared to Rs 21,360 crore as on June 30, 2017.