Sundaram Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore in September 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 1,021.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2022 up 44.09% from Rs. 210.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 846.61 crore in September 2022 up 83.4% from Rs. 461.63 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.96 in September 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,362.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,048.31 935.07 1,021.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,048.31 935.07 1,021.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.14 113.73 105.24
Depreciation 21.92 18.59 17.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 66.15 55.68 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 27.18 52.99 165.27
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 293.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 820.92 694.08 440.38
Other Income 3.77 6.73 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 824.69 700.81 443.73
Interest 425.57 404.05 165.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 399.12 296.76 278.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 399.12 296.76 278.46
Tax 95.59 71.03 67.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 303.53 225.73 210.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 303.53 225.73 210.65
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.32 20.32 18.96
Diluted EPS 27.32 20.32 18.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.32 20.32 18.96
Diluted EPS 27.32 20.32 18.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:48 am
