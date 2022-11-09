English
    Sundaram Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore in September 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 1,021.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2022 up 44.09% from Rs. 210.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 846.61 crore in September 2022 up 83.4% from Rs. 461.63 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.96 in September 2021.

    Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,362.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,048.31935.071,021.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,048.31935.071,021.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.14113.73105.24
    Depreciation21.9218.5917.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses66.1555.68--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies27.1852.99165.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses----293.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax820.92694.08440.38
    Other Income3.776.733.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax824.69700.81443.73
    Interest425.57404.05165.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.12296.76278.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax399.12296.76278.46
    Tax95.5971.0367.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities303.53225.73210.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period303.53225.73210.65
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3220.3218.96
    Diluted EPS27.3220.3218.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3220.3218.96
    Diluted EPS27.3220.3218.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
