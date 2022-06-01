 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 939.74 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 939.74 crore in March 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 967.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.80 crore in March 2022 up 42.83% from Rs. 209.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 808.98 crore in March 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 766.75 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 26.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.83 in March 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 1,626.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.93% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 939.74 958.33 967.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 939.74 958.33 967.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.01 104.11 101.87
Depreciation 20.18 18.94 18.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 65.77 57.12 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -28.37 96.42 105.53
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 43.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 780.15 681.74 697.60
Other Income 8.65 2.94 50.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 788.80 684.68 748.04
Interest 410.89 417.28 484.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 377.91 267.40 263.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 377.91 267.40 263.32
Tax 79.11 65.02 54.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 298.80 202.38 209.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 298.80 202.38 209.20
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.89 18.22 18.83
Diluted EPS 26.89 18.22 18.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.89 18.22 18.83
Diluted EPS 26.89 18.22 18.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:24 am
