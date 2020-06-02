Sundaram Fin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore in March 2020 up 6.81% from Rs. 881.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.89 crore in March 2020 down 80.6% from Rs. 674.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 701.12 crore in March 2020 down 1.6% from Rs. 712.54 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 60.73 in March 2019.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 1,270.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -24.37% over the last 12 months.