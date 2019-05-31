Sundaram Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 881.87 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.87 crore in March 2019 up 26.03% from Rs. 699.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 674.75 crore in March 2019 up 420.77% from Rs. 129.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.54 crore in March 2019 up 24.98% from Rs. 570.11 crore in March 2018.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 60.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.66 in March 2018.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 1,641.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -9.02% over the last 12 months.