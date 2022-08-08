 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 935.07 crore, down 1.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 935.07 crore in June 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 950.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.73 crore in June 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 191.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 719.40 crore in June 2022 down 1.08% from Rs. 727.28 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 20.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.24 in June 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,159.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 935.07 939.74 950.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 935.07 939.74 950.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.73 102.01 103.10
Depreciation 18.59 20.18 15.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 55.68 65.77 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 52.99 -28.37 85.20
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 40.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 694.08 780.15 706.17
Other Income 6.73 8.65 5.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 700.81 788.80 711.66
Interest 404.05 410.89 458.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 296.76 377.91 253.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 296.76 377.91 253.13
Tax 71.03 79.11 61.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 225.73 298.80 191.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 225.73 298.80 191.58
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.32 26.89 17.24
Diluted EPS 20.32 26.89 17.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.32 26.89 17.24
Diluted EPS 20.32 26.89 17.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
