Sundaram Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 950.14 crore, up 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.14 crore in June 2021 up 0.18% from Rs. 948.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.58 crore in June 2021 up 15.63% from Rs. 165.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 727.28 crore in June 2021 down 4.16% from Rs. 758.85 crore in June 2020.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.91 in June 2020.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,438.85 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 72.27% over the last 12 months.